Can Mahomes help Reid break the recent Steel Curtain curse?

The Chiefs will play Sunday in Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. The Chiefs are 1-and-4 against the Steelers under coach Andy Reid. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series over the Chiefs with a 23-and-11 record. Kansas City started last season 5-and-0 before losing 19-13 to the Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs opened the season with a road victory over the Chargers.

>>Berry, Niemann Miss Practice

Safety Eric Berry and linebacker Ben Niemann did not participate in the practice as the Chiefs continue to prepare for a Sunday game against the Steelers. Berry has a heel injury and has not practiced in more than a month. Niemann has a hamstring strain, which he suffered late in the victory over the Chargers.

>>Gonzalez On Hall Of Fame Ballot

Former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez is on the Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot for the 2019 class. He is one of four announced first-year eligible players. He retired in 2013 and ranks second to Jerry Rice on the career-reception list. He played 12 of his 17 seasons with Kansas City. The Chiefs drafted him in the first round in 1997 out of Cal, where he also played basketball.