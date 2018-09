Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

I got sucked into The Weather Channel’s hurricane coverage…AGAIN.

Why last night’s Cardinals loss will have a positive effect on the rest of this series with the Dodgers

Purdue is down one QB…why that could be bad for Mizzou

New feature! Russ “The Bus” gives his can’t miss NFL games for our Pick ‘Em contest. Our grand prize is the Vision Grills S Series Kamado valued at $999.