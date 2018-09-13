Royals seven-game home win streak ends in extras

The Royals’ seven-game home winning streak ended with a 4-2 loss in 12 innings to the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals had runners at second and third with one out in the 11th, but Rosell Herrera lined into a double play. Adalberto Mondesi had four hits and drove in both Kansas City runs. Eric Skoglund allowed two runs and two hits over five innings since May 25th.

>>Royals Open Four-Game Series Tonight Against Twins

(Kansas City, MO) — Rookie Heath Fillmyer will start tonight for the Royals in the opener of a four-game series against the Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Minnesota will counter with Stephen Gonsalves. The Royals have won five-of-six against the Twins in KC.