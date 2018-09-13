Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-13-2018

Top Stories: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will speak in Kansas City today The Department of Justice said Sessions will talk about reducing violent crime at the U.S. attorney’s office in downtown Kansas City. And St. Louis based prescription drug distribution company Express Scripts has implemented emergency procedures for those in the path of Hurricane Florence. KTVI reports the policies are meant to ensure uninterrupted access to prescriptions and security of its employees and facilities.

