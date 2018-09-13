Mahomes over Hill for AFC Player of the Week…how?

The Chiefs will play Sunday at Pittsburgh. The Chiefs won their season opener 38-28 at the Los Angeles Chargers. Patrick Mahomes was selected the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing four touchdown passes. Kansas City started last season 5-and-0 before losing 19-13 to the Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium. The Steelers opened their season with a 21-21 tie at home against the Browns.

Two of Mahomes four scoring passes came on shovel passes on the goal line, when Andy Reid called the same play twice resulting in scores for De’Anthony Thomas and Hill. Mahomes only completed 56% of his passes but didn’t turn the ball over despite making a couple of risky passes in the first half. Meanwhile, Hill jumpstarted the game with a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown and he finished the day finding the end zone three times while racking up a game-high 169 receiving yards. In fact, he accounted for more yards (268-256) then Mahomes had passing?

>>Berry Still Not Practicing

Safety Eric Berry did not participate in the Chiefs practice as they begin preparing for a Sunday game against the Steelers. Berry has a heel injury and has not practiced in more than a month. Coach Andy Reid said they are waiting until everything calms down in the Achilles area before Berry would practice or play. Linebacker Ben Niemann also was held out practice with a hamstring injury.