Cardinals host the Dodgers with a two-game lead in the Wild-Card

Jacob Stallings had a two-run single and a sac fly as the Pirates held on to beat the Cardinals 4-3 at Busch Stadium. St. Louis held a brief lead following Marcell Ozuna’s RBI single in the bottom of the first. Daniel Poncedeleon surrendered two runs over five frames to take the loss. José Martínez and Patrick Wisdom also drove in runs for the Cards.

>>Cardinals Open Series With Dodgers Tonight

The Cardinals open a three-game series with the Dodgers tonight at Busch Stadium. Austin Gomber opposes LA’s Clayton Kershaw. The Cards hold a two-game lead over Los Angeles for the second NL wild-card spot. St. Louis is three-and-a-half games behind the first-place Cubs in the NL Central.

>>Brewers Top Cubs

Curtis Granderson went 3-for-4 with a homer and scored three runs to spark the Brewers to a 5-1 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Chicago’s lone run came in the fifth on an RBI double by Kris Bryant. Kyle Hendricks gave up two runs over five innings for the loss. The Cubs lead Milwaukee by just a game in the NL Central.