2018 Week 3 high school football rankings

CLASS 6
1. CBC (12), 3-0, 120, 1
2. Lee’s Summit West, 3-0, 105, 2
3. Kirkwood, 3-0, 99, 3
4. Lee’s Summit North, 3-0, 75, 4
T5. Eureka, 3-0, 66, 5
T5. DeSmet, 3-0, 66, 6
7. Rock Bridge, 2-1, 47, 9
8. Rockhurst, 2-1, 46, 7
9. Raymore-Peculiar, 2-1, 15, NR
10. Blue Springs 1-2, 14, 8
Dropped out:No. 10 Joplin
Also receiving votes: Marquette (2-1), 4; Lee’s Summit (2-1), 3
CLASS 5
1. Staley (12), 3-0, 120, 1
2. Fort Zumwalt North, 3-0, 99, 2
T3. Fort Osage, 2-1, 92, 3
T3. Vianney, 2-1, 92, 4
5. Carthage, 3-0, 74, 6
6. North Kansas City, 3-0, 50, 7
7. Battle, 2-1, 48, 5
8. Lebanon, 3-0, 39, T8
9. Timberland, 2-1, 22, 10
10. Jackson, 3-0, 21, NR
Dropped out: No. T8 Chaminade
Also receiving votes: Chaminade (1-2), 2; Parkway West (3-0), 1
CLASS 4
1. Webb City (12), 3-0, 120, 1
2. Ladue, 3-0, 106, 2
3. Kearney, 2-1, 96, 4
4. West Plains, 3-0, 77, 6
5. MICDS 3-0, 70, 7
6. Platte County, 2-1, 59, 3
7. Smithville, 3-0, 51, 8
8. Camdenton, 2-1, 38, 5
9. St. Francis Borgia, 3-0, 16, NR
10. Helias, 2-1, 15, 9
Dropped out:No. 10 Carl Junction
Also receiving votes:Carl Junction (1-2), 6; St. Joseph Lafayette (3-0), 6
CLASS 3
1. Odessa (5), 3-0, 109, 1
2. Trinity (5), 1-2, 103, 3
3. Cardinal Ritter, 3-0, 97, 2
4. Mt. Vernon (2), 3-0, 91, 4
5. Maryville, 2-1, 76, 5
6. Eldon, 3-0, 54, 7
7. St. Clair, 3-0, 47, 8
8. Lutheran South, 2-1, 37, 6
9. Cassville, 3-0, 29, 10
10. Southern Boone, 2-1, 6, 9
Also receiving votes: Center (2-1), 5; Reeds Spring (3-0), 2; Springfield Catholic (2-1), 2; Moberly (2-1), 1; Winfield (3-0), 1
CLASS 2
1. Lamar (12), 3-0, 120, 1
2. Blair Oaks, 3-0, 105, 2
3. Monroe City, 3-0, 97, 3
4. Lathrop, 3-0, 71, T5
5. Lawson, 3-0, 69, T5
6. Lutheran North, 0-3, 48, 4
7. Lexington, 3-0, 45, 7
8. Clark County, 3-0, 43, 8
9. Ava, 2-1, 20, 9
10. Palmyra, 3-0, 17, NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Lafayette County
Also receiving votes: North Callaway (3-0), 11; Macon (3-0), 8; Caruthersville (3-0), 6
CLASS 1
1. Westran (10), 3-0, 117, 1
2. Marceline (2), 3-0, 105, 2
3. East Buchanan, 3-0, 102, 4
4. Fayette, 3-0, 74, 7
5. Hamilton-Penney, 2-1, 66, 3
6. Hayti, 3-0, 58, 8
7. Pierce City, 3-0, 40, 9
8. Adrian, 3-0, 38, 10
9. Lincoln, 2-1, 30, 6
10. Valle Catholic, 1-2, 28, 5
Also receiving votes: Milan (3-0), 2