Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-12-2018

Top Stories:  The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request from plaintiffs to consider their lawsuit against a ballot measure that proposes an increase to the state’s motor fuel tax.  A conservative activist and a Republican state lawmaker opposed the measure, which will now go before voters, on several technical grounds.  And the controversy over a driver for Uber and Lyft who live-streamed video of St. Louis-area customers without their knowledge has prompted the St. Louis Taxicab Commission to ban taxi drivers from live streaming passengers.  The action does not affect Uber or Lyft drivers.