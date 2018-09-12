Missouri House overrides four vetoes on key budget items

The Missouri House voted Wednesday in Jefferson City to override four of Governor Mike Parson’s (R) budget vetoes.

The bipartisan votes were led by House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick, R-Shell Knob, and had strong support from both parties.

The successful overrides were on budget bills vetoed by Parson.

The bills involve $45,000 for the Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, the Office of Child Advocate, funding for juvenile advocacy offices in St. Louis and Kansas City and $153,000 in funding for a stroke program.

The American Heart Association had urged the Missouri House to override the veto of the Time Critical Diagnosis (TCD) System, which connects 911 and ambulance services with hospitals designated as trauma and/or stroke centers.

The Heart Association says the TCD program is necessary to ensure patients suffering a stroke or heart attack get to the proper hospital quickly.

The Missouri Senate hasn’t taken the four bills up yet.

State Rep. Rocky Miller, R-Tuscumbia, delivered an emotional floor speech Wednesday, where he told the House he’s hearing the Senate will not take up any of the four veto overrides.

