Dozier, Royals double up on the White Sox

Brad Keller allowed one run and four hits over seven innings as the Royals beat the White Sox 6-3 in Kansas City. Hunter Dozier drove in two Kansas City runs. Wily Peralta got the final out with the bases loaded to earn his 10th save. The Royals are 9-and-1 in their last 10 home games.

>>Skoglund Returns To Rotation Tonight

Eric Skoglund returns to the Royals’ rotation tonight in the series finale against the White Sox. Skoglund has not started since May 25, missing 86 games with an elbow injury. The White Sox will counter with Carlos Rodon [[ roh-DONN ]] as Kansas City goes for a sweep. With Skoglund back, the Royals are going to a six-man rotation.