Cardinals, NL Central separate from the rest of the NL

Miles Mikolas tossed seven innings of one-run ball as the Cardinals beat the Pirates 11-5 at Busch Stadium. The right-hander struck out seven while recording his 15th win of the season. Marcell Ozuna drove in three, including a two-run double in the first. Tyler O’Neill added a three-run homer in the eighth for the Cards, who upped their lead for the second NL wild-card spot to three games.

>>Cardinals Close Out Series With Pirates Today

The Cardinals close out their three-game series with the Pirates today at Busch Stadium. Daniel Poncedeleon opposes Jameson Taillon. The Cards host the Dodgers for four games starting tomorrow.

>>Cubs Blank Brewers

(Chicago, IL) — Jose Quintana struck out seven over six-and-two-thirds shutout innings as the Cubs blanked the Brewers 3-0 at Wrigley Field. The lefty notched his 13th win of the season. Victor Caratini drove in two runs for the North Siders, who pushed their lead over Milwaukee to two games in the NL Central. Pedro Strop worked the ninth for his 13th save.

>>Dodgers Fall To Reds Again

(Cincinnati, OH) — The Dodgers still can’t solve the Reds. Los Angeles lost 3-1 at Great American Ball Park and has dropped all six of its games with Cincinnati this season. Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up all three runs to take the loss. Joc Pederson’s homer in the sixth prevented the Dodgers from being shut out. The Dodgers will try to avoid a three-game sweep by the Reds this afternoon in Cincinnati. Los Angeles has lost two straight and is a game-and-a-half behind the Rockies for the NL West lead. Ross Stripling starts for LA. The Reds counter with Anthony DeSclafani.