WATCH: White Sox gift a victory to Royals on wild throw

Brian Goodwin led off the 10th with a double and scored the winning run on a throwing error after a bunt as the Royals beat the White Sox 4-3 in Kansas City. Whit Merrifield and Ryan O’Hearn homered for Kansas City, which is 8-and-1 in its last nine home games. Starter Jakob Junis gave up three runs over eight innings in a no-decision. Jake Newberry pitched a spotless 10th to earn the victory.

>>Merrifield Chosen To All-Star Team To Tour Japan

(Kansas City, MO) — Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield has been chosen to the MLB All-Star team that will tour Japan. The seven-game tour opens on November 8th against the Yomiuri Giants at the Tokyo Dome. Merrifield is hitting .301 with 12 home runs.

>>Keller Draws Starting Assignment Tonight

(Kansas City, MO) — Rookie Brad Keller will start tonight for the Royals at home in game two of the series against the White Sox. Chicago will counter with Dylan Covey. Kansas City is 3-and-5 against the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals are going to a six-man rotation with Eric Skoglund coming off the disabled list tomorrow and starting.