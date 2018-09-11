WATCH: Matt Adams helps save Cardinals from Adam Wainwright’s shaky start

Matt Adams blasted a three-run homer in the eighth inning as the Cardinals rallied for an 8-7 win over the Pirates at Busch Stadium. Paul DeJong had a two-run double for St. Louis, and also made a great play in the hole in the top of the ninth to preserve the win. The Cardinals also lead the Dodgers by two games for the second NL wild-card spot.

Adam Wainwright allowed four runs in five innings in his first start since May 13th. He went over the 1,600 mark for career strikeouts.

>>Cardinals Host Pirates Tonight

The Cardinals face the Pirates tonight in the second of their three-game set at Busch Stadium. Miles Mikolas will oppose Pittsburgh’s Joe Musgrove. The Cards hold the second NL wild card spot, two-and-a-half games behind the Brewers. St. Louis is three-and-a-half behind the first-place Cubs in the NL Central.

>>Brewers Edge Cubs

Mike Moustakas scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on a wild pitch by Carl Edwards Jr. as the Brewers edged the Cubs 3-2 at Wrigley Field. Chicago tied it in the fifth on a sac-fly by Kris Bryant. Jon Lester was charged with three runs and was pulled in the sixth because of lower-back tightness. The Brewers have climbed within one game of the Cubs for first place in the NL Central.