Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-11-2018

Top Stories: Lawyers for the defense in Attorney General Josh Hawley’s consumer-fraud lawsuit against the owners of the Branson duck boat that sank in July says his complaint is “littered with factual inaccuracies and innuendo.” The lawyers representing the Duck Boat owners filed a response yesterday. And a second electric scooter company, Lime, is beginning service in Kansas City. The company will be in competition with Bird, which has raised some concerns after some of its scooters have been left abandoned on the street.

