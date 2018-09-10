Rally Squirrel Version 2.0. #STLCards rally to top Tigers

The Cardinals capitalized on an error to score five times in the seventh inning and beat the Tigers 5-2 in Detroit. Kolten Wong, Carson Kelly and Jose Martinez each had an RBI single. John Gant got the win as the Cardinals avoided a three-game sweep. It appears Carlos Martinez has found a new role as the Cardinals’ closer. He earned his second save in five days in yesterday’s win at Detroit. Martinez has struggled to stay healthy in the rotation. Bud Noris will now move to a setup role in the bullpen.

The seventh inning debuted the return of the Rally Squirrel. After a squirrel was spotted on the field at Comerica Park, the Cardinals sparked a rally as it was pointed out by Tim McCarver and Dan McLaughlin on Fox Sports Midwest.