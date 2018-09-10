Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-10-2018

Top Stories: Seven people were transported to the hospital after a 4-vehicle crash in Stone County west of Branson yesterday afternoon. Among the seven, who all had minor injuries, were a newborn, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old. And the state says it has asked for an extension to comply with the Real ID Act according to a report from KMBC-TV. The Department of Revenue says it’s confident it’ll get another extension after October 10th, when driver’s licenses from Missouri will no longer be accepted as identification at airports.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

