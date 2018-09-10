AUDIO: “The first game don’t really mean nothing,” Tyreek Hill following Chiefs win over Chargers

Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdowns as the Chiefs cruised past the Chargers 38-28 at the StubHub Center. Mahomes completed 15-of-27 attempts for 256 yards in the winning effort.

Tyreek Hill caught seven passes for 169 yards and two scores, and also took a punt 91 yards to the house for Kansas City. The Chiefs have won nine straight against the Bolts.

Philip Rivers piled up 424 passing yards and a trio of touchdowns for Los Angeles. The Chargers gifted the Chiefs with several dropped passes and a fumble on a punt return late that Kansas City punched in for a late touchdown to help thwart any L.A. comeback. The Chargers have lost three straight season openers.