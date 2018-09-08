WATCH: Ozuna’s brings Cardinals back, but Tigers walk-off in the ninth

Through six innings on Saturday night at Comerica Park, the Cardinals offense was held to one-hit and struck out 11 times as Matt Boyd kept St. Louis hitters baffled. Paul DeJong homered off Boyd in the eighth and Marcell Ozuna’s two-run shot, his sixth in September, tied the game at 3-3.

However, the Cardinals of the pre-Shildt era showed up in the ninth, as Detroit rallied for a 4-3 win. The Tigers won on a two-base error by first baseman Matt Carpenter, a walk by Bud Norris, a sacrifice bunt and wild pitch.

Ozuna has been red hot. After only mustering five homers from June 17-through the end of August-Ozuna has been on a tear in September.

VIDEO: MLB.com

It was the second day in a row the teams went into the bottom of the ninth tied at 3. Victor Reyes scored the winning run Friday to prevent extra innings, and then did the same thing Saturday.