WATCH: Kansas City’s Jorge Lopez flirts with perfection

Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Lopez is perfect through eight innings against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez was making his seventh big league start and fifth for Kansas City since he was acquired from Milwaukee in the late-July trade that sent Mike Moustakas to the Brewers.

In the ninth, Lopez gave up a lead-off walk and then a single, ending the perfect game and no-hitter in consecutive batters, ending his night after 110-pitches.

The Royals won the game 4-1.

VIDEO: MLB.com

Lopez made his big league debut with the Brewers in 2015, when he made a pair of late-season starts. He spent most of the next two years in the minors, making one relief appearance for the Brewers in July 2017. Lopez had 10 appearances for the Brewers this year, all in relief, and entered 1-3 with a 5.66 ERA for the Royals.

Hunter Dozier, Whit Merrifield and Alex Gordon have RBI singles for Kansas City, and Adalberto Mondesi

doubled in a run.