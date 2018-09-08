WATCH: After slow start, Lock and Hall get the #Mizzou offense going in big win over Wyoming

After a slow start on Saturday night at Faurot Field, Drew Lock got the offense going in the second quarter as the Tigers scored 23-unanswered points in a 40-13 win over the Wyoming Cowboys. Lock completed 33-of-45 passes for 396 yards and four more touchdowns, giving him eight on the early season. His favorite target again was senior Emanuel Hall who finished with ten catches for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Barry Odom stressed the maturity level of this year’s team, in particular, his playmakers including Hall.

“He’s matured in his ability to prepare the right way during the week. He has grown up. He has the ability at times to take over a game.”

The Tigers spent most of the first quarter inside Wyoming territory, but after three consecutive three-and-outs to start the game, Mizzou was only able to parlay the good field position into three points. From that point on, the Tigers converted 14 of their final 17 third-down plays to outgain the Cowboys 601-248.

“We got whupped,” Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said.

The Tigers defense limited redshirt freshman QB Tyler Vander Waal to 13 of 28 passes for 160 yards. Their top running back, Nico Evans missed the game with bruised ribs and the Tigers shut down their run game to just 88 yards. Wyoming’s offensive line was no match for the Tigers front seven. The defense tallied five QB hurries, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks for the game, plus forced an early turnover.

FACTS AND FIGURES:

-Lock, who now has 79 TD passes in his career, moved into a tie with Andre Woodson for seventh most TD passes in SEC history.

-Lock also set a new career high in completions, hitting the mark on 33 of his 45 attempted throws. That is the most completions in a game since Blaine Gabbert had 41 against Iowa (12/28/10).

-With his 171 yards this week, Hall becomes the first Mizzou WR to put together back-to-back games of 170+ receiving yards since Danario Alexander did so in four straight during the 2009 season.