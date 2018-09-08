Missouri High School football roundup from Friday 9/7

Adrian 55, Drexel 6

Archie 49, Appleton City 0

Ash Grove 15, Pleasant Hope 0

Ava 28, Mountain Grove 12

Blair Oaks 31, Boonville 0

Bowling Green 35, Mark Twain 14

Branson 6, Ozark 0

Cardinal Ritter 12, St. Dominic 10

Carl Junction 14, Republic 10

Carrollton 28, St. Paul Lutheran 0

Carthage 35, Joplin 14

Cassville 49, Monett 12

Center 36, Oak Grove 13

Central (Park Hills) 40, Fredericktown 0

Charleston 66, Doniphan 0

La Salle (Ohio) 13, Lutheran North 12

Clark County 42, West Hancock (Ill.) 6

Cole Camp 24, Warsaw 6

DeSmet 35, St. Louis University 7

East Buchanan 34, Penney 22

El Dorado Springs 28, Buffalo 20

Eldon 6, Hallsville 0

Eureka 28, Hazelwood Central 6

Excelsior Springs 53, Central Academy of Excellence 6

Fayette 36, Schuyler County 0

Fort Osage 40, Belton 6

Ft. Zumwalt East 34, St. Charles West 28

Ft. Zumwalt South 37, Francis Howell North 7

Gallatin 31, Trenton 7

Grandview 46, Winnetonka 21

Greenfield 36, Forsyth 8

Hannibal 49, Bolivar 12

Harrisonville 29, Blue Valley Northwest (Kan.) 24

Hayti 68, Chaffee 6

Jackson 49, Central (Cape Girardeau) 7

Jasper 46, Liberal 6

Jefferson City 19, Hickman 7

Kearney 28, Platte County 6

Kelly 34, St. Vincent 13

Kennett 53, Ste. Genevieve 21

Kirksville 42, Fulton 19

Knob Noster 50, Crest Ridge 8

Lamar 43, Aurora 7

Lathrop 48, Mid-Buchanan 7

Lawson 43, West Platte 21

Lee’s Summit North 28, Blue Springs 27

Lee’s Summit West 41, Blue Springs South 13

Lexington 42, Wellington-Napoleon 24

Liberty 38, Truman 6

Lighthouse Christian 50, Diamond 6

Lockwood 8, Marionville 0 (ot)

Lutheran St. Charles 27, Christian 12

MICDS 28, Lutheran South 0

Macon 32, South Shelby 0

Marceline 9, Brookfield 6

Maryville 47, Chillicothe 0

McDonald County 38, East Newton 8

Moberly 27, Lafayette County 6

Monroe City 40, Highland 0

Mound City 58, Albany 6

Mt. Vernon 14, Marshfield 12

Norborne 28, North Shelby 22

North Callaway 47, Clopton 0

North Kansas City 48, Ruskin 7

Odessa 34, Holden 0

Orchard Farm 37, McCluer South-Berkeley 26

Osage 13, California 7

Owensville 38, Cuba 34

Palmyra 28, Centralia 8

Park Hill 20, Liberty North 7

Park Hill South 18, Central (St. Joseph) 0

Parkway South 19, McCluer North 7

Pembroke Hill 21, Southeast 0

Perryville 10, Potosi 8

Pierce City 13, Sarcoxie 6

Pleasant Hill 27, Richmond 12

Prairie View (Kan.) 26, Lincoln 7

Princeton 20, Polo 0

Princeton 20, Polo 0

Raytown 35, Raytown South 0

Reeds Spring 40, Logan-Rogersville 15

Rock Bridge 48, Battle 28

Rockhurst 31, Raymore-Peculiar 10

Rolla 48, Hillcrest 0

Salem 7, Houston 0 (ot)

Salisbury 36, Harrisburg 6

Savannah 83, Bishop Le Blond 14

Scotland County 26, Paris 0

Seneca 35, Nevada 12

Sikeston 34, Poplar Bluff 0

Skyline 44, Stockton 6

Smithville 29, Grain Valley 0

South Callaway 34, Montgomery County 12

South Harrison 12, Putnam County 0

South Nodaway 40, North Nodaway 30

Southwest (Livingston County) 48, DeKalb 40

Springfield Catholic 35, Hollister 0

St. Charles 43, Duchesne 0

St. Clair 41, Pacific 6

St. Francis Borgia 49, Father Tolton Regional Catholic 21

St. James 39, Hermann 20

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 28, Cameron 14

Staley 14, Lee’s Summit 7

Summit Christian Academy 35, Clinton 0

Sweet Springs 36, Concordia 12

Tarkio 62, South Holt 28

Thayer 16, Liberty (Mountain View) 14

Trinity Catholic 36, Bishop DuBourg 6

Van Horn 58, Bishop Ward(Kan.) 0

Vianney 42, Helias Catholic 7

Warrensburg 21, Smith-Cotton 7

Washington 19, Warrenton 14

Webb City 41, Neosho 0

Westran 41, Knox County 6

William Chrisman 28, Oak Park 7

Windsor 38, Tipton 22

Worth County 70, Braymer 6

Wright City 26, Van-Far 14

^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

O’Fallon, Ill. vs. Francis Howell Central, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Union vs. Sullivan, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Benton vs. Lafayette (St. Joseph), ppd. to Sep. 9th

Fair Grove vs. St. Michael the Archangel, ppd. to Sep. 9th

Farmington vs. Hillsboro, ppd. to Sep. 9th

Herculaneum vs. Jefferson (Festus), ppd. to Sep 9th.

DeSoto vs. Windsor (Imperial), ppd. to Sep 10th

Festus vs. North County, ppd. to Sep 10th.

Grandview (Hillsboro) vs. St. Pius X (Festus), ppd. Sep. 10th