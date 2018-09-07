Survivors in Branson Duck Boat tragedy are latest to file lawsuit

Eight family members who survived the duck boat incident in Branson in July have filed a lawsuit in federal court in Kansas City against Ripley Entertainment and others.

A law firm in Springfield and another in Philadelphia are representing the plaintiffs – 64-year-old Ronita McKinley, her two daughters, and three minors. The youngest is 10 years old.

Mckinley’s husband and one of her daughters’ husband are plaintiffs as well but were not on board.

The lawsuit is the second to be filed after federal prosecutors submitted paperwork in a Kansas City federal court seeking an order to delay any discovery in lawsuits connected to the tragedy until a criminal investigation is over.

Prosecutors are also seeking to prevent attorneys in those suits from sharing information and evidence they’ve gathered, stating that such activity could harm the criminal case.

31 people were on board of that duck boat on July 19 on Table Rock Lake. 17 of them died.

Attorneys in the latest suit say the survivors are “forever scarred” by the horrific experience that includes witnessing the deaths of other passengers.

The lawsuit calls the duck boats “death traps.”

The defendants in the lawsuit are Ripley Entertainment, Branson Duck Vehicles, Ride the Ducks International and Branson. Herschend Family Entertainment and Amphibious Vehicle Manufacturing.

The family is requesting money, but also asks that the defendants “immediately cease the manufacturing and operation of all duck boats in the U.S. and abroad.”

The complaint also demands that all others in the duck boat industry cease operations until duck boats are made unsinkable and their canopies removed.

The lawsuit says despite threatening forecast, duck boat personnel changed the schedule of the trip, choosing to do the water portion first, because they thought they could beat the storm.

This is the latest of at least six lawsuits filed since the tragedy occurred on southwest Missouri’s Table Rock Lake. The Coleman family of Indianapolis, Indiana, which lost nine of eleven family members aboard the Branson Duck Boat that sank, has filed three of the complaints

In addition, three daughters are suing on behalf of their parents who were victims on the boat. Also, Jennifer Asher, daughter of 69-year-old William Asher, who died in mishap filed a complaint in late August.

To read the full lawsuit, click here.

Missourinet media partner KOLR-TV contributed this report with additional reporting from Missourinet’s Jason Taylor