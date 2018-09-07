Missouri’s governor to address the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday

Missouri’s governor will spend the entire day Friday in heavily Democratic St. Louis, visiting schools and addressing the Board of Aldermen.

Governor Mike Parson (R) will spend the day in St. Louis with Mayor Lyda Krewson and Kansas City Mayor Sly James.

Krewson and James are both Democrats.

Parson is scheduled to address the Board of Aldermen at 10 am Friday.

Governor Parson and Mayors Krewson and James will also visit Roosevelt High School and Ranken Technical College, as well as a non-profit startup incubator called T-REX.

The T-REX website says it provides early-stage entrepreneurs with low-cost enterprise space. The website says T-REX has created 3,497 total jobs in St. Louis since 2011.

Parson and the two mayors will hold a 1:30 press conference at Ranken Tech, and they’ll finish the day by meeting with the “St. Louis Post-Dispatch” editorial board.

The governor’s theme is expected to be continuing to work to bridge Missouri’s urban-rural divide.

Governor Parson has also said that Missouri’s mayors, urban and rural, are focused on transportation and infrastructure.

