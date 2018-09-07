Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-7-2018

Missourinet

The long-standing B&B Theaters Drive-In in Kansas City has turned its lights off for the last time.  The owners released a statement yesterday saying despite major financial investments in the property, continued operation was not sustainable.  And President Donald Trump will host a rally next Thursday in southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau.  Southern Missouri Republican Congressman Jason Smith is expected to be present and the event could be intended to support GOP Senate candidate Josh Hawley.

 