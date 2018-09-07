Important weekend for Cardinals before schedule gets tough down the stretch

The Cardinals begin a three-game set with the Tigers tonight in Detroit. Austin Gomber opposes the Tigers’ Daniel Norris. The Cards are 78-and-62, a half-game behind Milwaukee for the top National League wild card spot.

David Bote doubled in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th as the Cubs rallied for a 6-4 win over the Nationals in D.C. Taylor Davis added an insurance run with an RBI single. Jesse Chavez earned his third save with the North Siders. Ben Zobrist added two hits and drove in two runs for the Cubs, who extended their NL Central lead to four-and-a-half games over the idle Brewers and five over the Cardinals. First place is up for grabs in the NL West.

The Dodgers and Rockies begin a three-game series tonight at Coors Field. Colorado has a game-and-a-half lead in the division. LA ace Clayton Kershaw toes the rubber opposite the Rockies’ Jon Gray. It’s the first of six games the two teams will play over the final month of the regular season. The Cardinals own a two-game lead over LA for the second wild card spot.

After Detroit, the Cardinals come home to face the Pirates for three before a key four-game series with the Dodgers are Busch Stadium, which could help determine the playoff race. Following the Dodgers, St. Louis will host the first place Atlanta Braves. After a series with San Francisco, if the Cardinals are still in the playoff hunt, they will control their own destiny with their final six games coming against Milwaukee and Chicago.

13 of the Cardinals final 22 games will be at home.