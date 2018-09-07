Homeland Security Secretary to speak in Missouri about election security

The U.S. Homeland Security Secretary will travel to St. Louis on Monday to address the bipartisan National Election Security Summit.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is scheduled to speak to election officials from around the nation Monday afternoon at 3:45 in St. Louis.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s spokeswoman, Maura Browning, tells Missourinet 25 states will be represented at the summit, and that includes state and local election officials.

The National Election Security Summit will take place Monday and Tuesday at the World Wide Technology global headquarters in St. Louis County.

Secretary Ashcroft (R) says election officials will be sharing ideas and best practices.

They’ll also be discussing cyber security efforts, emergency planning and crisis communication.

Ashcroft told Missourinet in July that Missouri is the first state to receive federal grant money, after President Donald Trump (R) signed legislation providing $380 million in grants to states to improve their election infrastructure.

Ashcroft notes Missouri has requested $7.2 million under the bill, which is called the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018.

The funding is being used, in part, for cybersecurity training for state and local election officials.

Mr. Ashcroft will hold a noon press conference on Monday to start the event, and he’ll be joined at the podium by the Secretary of State from ten other states.

