AUDIO: The Mahomes Era begins for the Chiefs this Sunday

Andy Reid and the Chiefs are all in on Patrick Mahomes as they visit the Los Angeles Chargers in the season opener Sunday at the StubHub Center. Mahomes takes over as starting quarterback following Alex Smith’s trade to Washington. He and Kareem Hunt lead the KC offense, which also features the explosive Tyreek Hill. Mahomes was chosen in the first round in the 2017 draft.

Kansas City has won eight straight games over the Chargers. The Chiefs have captured the last two AFC West Division championships. Reid says they’re not concerned with the success they’ve had against the Chargers.

While the Chiefs have Mahomes, Hunt and Hill as their new young core on offense, Mahomes will also have All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce who is sold on the hype that has surrounded the second year quarterback. Kelce says fans will definitely notice a difference in the offense.

Defensively, the Chiefs will be without one of their veterans. Eric Berry missed another practice as the Chiefs prepare for their season opener Sunday against the Chargers. Berry has been held out 26 consecutive days because of a heel injury. He did not play in any of the four preseason games. The Pro Bowl safety ruptured his Achilles last season in the season opener and missed the remainder of the games.

The Bolts look to carry momentum into 2018 after winning six of their final seven games last year under first-year head coach Anthony Lynn. Philip Rivers is back for his 15th season under center for LA. Defensive end Joey Bosa leads a defense that finished third in scoring last year.