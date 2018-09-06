Wyoming will be shorthanded at running back when they play Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers are prepping this week for Wyoming’s running attack with inexperienced signal caller Tyler Vander Waal under center. The Cowboys run game faces some uncertainty when they meet the Tigers Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Faurot Field. Wyoming’s leading rusher, Nico Evans, suffered a rib injury in the third quarter of last Saturday’s game against Washington State.

Evans had 89 yards on 18 carries in that game, and once he exited, WSU held the Cowboys to just 52 yards of total offense the rest of the way.

Barry Odom is preparing his team for a steady dose of runs.

The Cowboys were already shorthanded when earlier this week, Kellen Overstreet, a junior from Hamilton/Penney High School announced his retirement following news he would need a fourth surgery during his college career.