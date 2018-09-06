WATCH: Matt Adams goes deep twice against his former team in Cards win

Matt Adams blasted two home runs and drove in four as the Cardinals held on to beat the Nationals 7-6 in D.C. Carlos Martinez recorded a six-out save to secure the victory. Yairo Muñoz added a solo shot for St. Louis, who took two out of three in the series. Miles Mikolas got the win despite allowing four runs on 12 hits.

VIDEO: MLB.com

>>Cardinals Off Today

(Detroit, MI) — The Cardinals are off today after taking two-of-three from the Nationals in D.C. They begin a three-game series tomorrow night against the Tigers in Detroit. The Cards are 78-and-62, a half-game behind Milwaukee for the top National League wild-card.

Cubs Top Brewers In Series Finale

(Milwaukee, WI) — Daniel Murphy smacked a homer and two singles to help the Cubs beat the Brewers 6-4 in Milwaukee. José Quintana allowed two runs in six-and-two-thirds for the win. Ben Zobrist had three hits and two RBI, and Kyle Schwarber hit a solo homer as Chicago salvaged the finale of the three-game series. The Cubs hold a four-game lead over Milwaukee atop the NL Central and four-and-a-half over the Cardinals.

>>Wheelers, Mets Top Dodgers

(Los Angeles, CA) — Zack Wheeler tossed seven strong innings as the Mets topped the Dodgers 7-3 at Chavez Ravine. Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up five runs, but just three earned, over six innings to take the loss for the Dodgers. Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger homered in defeat. The Dodgers are a game-and-a-half behind the Rockies for the NL West lead. St. Louis has a two-game lead over L.A. for the final wild-card spot.