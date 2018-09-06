Tarasenko aiming to hit the ice next week when the Blues start training camp

St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko is hoping to be on the ice for the start of training camp next, week five months after undergoing reconstructive surgery on his left shoulder. Tarasenko spent the summer rehabbing. He resumed skating this week as well as working on his shooting.

The 26-year-old separated his shoulder on a collision with Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog in each team’s regular-season finale April 7. He had surgery April 11. Tarasenko led the Blues with 33 goals and was second on the team with 66 points last season. St. Louis missed the playoffs.