Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-6-2018

Top Stories: A body was found in south-central Missouri’s Laclede County yesterday morning. The person hasn’t been identified, sheriff’s deputies say there is an indication it could be that of a man reported missing last month in Phelps County. And four lawsuits involving St. Louis and the Rams are pending as the NFL starts its third season without the team in the city tonight. The Post-Dispatch reports the biggest of the suits challenges the way the in which the Rams were relocated to Los Angeles.

