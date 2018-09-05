Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-5-2018

Missourinet

By

Top Stories:  A state appeals court in Kansas City has tossed a lawsuit that was trying to get a ballot measure to increase the motor fuel tax thrown off the voting ticket.  The suit had claimed the measure broke a state law requiring all ballot measures pertain to a single subject.  And the Kansas City Zoo has developed plans for a new $75 million saltwater aquarium. KMBC reports the zoo has not announced the plans, but a resolution posted by the city clerk indicates it’s requested a contribution of $7 million from Kansas City to complete the financing of the project.