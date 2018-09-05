Governor Parson: STEM education and Missouri drug treatment courts are related

(This story is written by Missourinet St. Louis contributor Jill Enders)

ST. LOUIS- Missouri’s governor says the upcoming special session is crucial to the future of the Show-Me State.

Governor Mike Parson (R) traveled the state on Tuesday to speak on the issues of STEM education and expanding drug treatment courts, which will be the focus of next week’s special session.

Governor Parson stopped at LaunchCode Mentor Center on Delmar in St. Louis, a non-profit that provides training for tech careers.

Parson tells reporters STEM education and drug treatment courts are related.

“Believe it or not those drug courts are going to play a part in workforce development, cause what we should be trying to do instead of sentencing people to prison, we should be figuring how to get them cleaned up and how do we get them into the workforce and how do we put them to work,” Parson says.

Parson is calling on lawmakers to pass legislation focusing on computer science course access and STEM education.

The GOP governor was joined at LaunchCode by Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh, D-Bellefontaine Neighbors, and House Minority Leader Gina Mitten, D-St. Louis, highlighting bipartisanship.

The special session will start on Monday and is expected to end next Friday, which is September 14.

It will be held in conjunction with the annual veto session, to save money.

Governor Parson also made stops Tuesday in Springfield and in Hannibal.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet