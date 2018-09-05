WATCH: Yadi’s slam caps off five homer night as Cardinals end three-game losing streak. Wild Card update

Marcell Ozuna belted two home runs and Yadier Molina hit a grand slam as the Cardinals outslugged the Nationals 11-8 in D.C. It was Ozuna’s first multi-homer game in a St. Louis uniform. Paul DeJong and Patrick Wisdom also went deep for the Cards, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

VIDEO: MLB.com



>>Cardinals Close Out Series With Nats Tonight

(Washington, DC) — The Cardinals finish out their three-game series with the Nationals tonight in D.C. Miles Mikolas opposes Washington’s Tanner Roark. The Cards are 77-and-62 after splitting the first two games of the series. They hold the second NL wild card and are a game-and-a-half behind Milwaukee for the top NL wild-card spot.

>>Brewers Clobber Cubs In Sloppy Game

(Milwaukee, WI) — Wade Miley tossed six innings of one-run ball as the Brewers clobbered the Cubs 11-1 in Milwaukee. Chicago played sloppy on defense, committing three errors. Cubs pitchers also issued nine walks and hit two batters. The Brewers moved to within three games of Chicago for first place in the NL Central.

>>Cubs Close Out Series With Brewers Tonight

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Cubs close out a three-game series with the Brewers tonight in Milwaukee. Chicago sends Jose Quintana to the mound to face Jhoulys Chacin. The Cubs are 81-and-57 after losing the first two games of the series. They hold a three-game lead over the Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

>>Dodgers Dump Mets

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Dodgers pulled away with a six-run seventh inning as they dumped the Mets 11-4 at Chavez Ravine. LA erased a four-run deficit with the help of home runs from Austin Barnes and David Freese. Yasmani Grandal’s two-run single capped the big seventh inning. Rich Hill got the win. The Dodger remain one-game behind St. Louis for the second wildcard spot.