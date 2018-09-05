Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Duffy fails to make it out of the first inning. Season likely done

Duffy fails to make it out of the first inning. Season likely done

By

Danny Duffy didn’t make it out of the first inning in the Royals’ 9-3 loss to the Indians in Cleveland.  He allowed three runs on four hits and a walk in the first inning before departing with a likely season-ending left shoulder impingement.  Alex Gordon homered for Kansas City, which had its six-game winning streak halted.  Hunter Dozier had two doubles and a RBI in the defeat.  Jerry Vasto threw nine strikes in 10 pitches in a spotless inning in his Royals’ debut.

>>Duffy’s Season Likely Over With Another Setback

Danny Duffy was removed after seven batters with a recurrence of his left shoulder impingement.  He acknowledged after the game he has thrown his last pitch of the year.  Right fielder Brett Phillips exited in the third with a right shoulder bruise after crashing into the wall in the previous inning trying to catch Jose Ramirez’ double.  Phillips was wearing a right arm and shoulder sling after the loss.

>>Royals Will Go With Keller Today

Rookie Brad Keller will start this afternoon as the Royals close out this three-game series in Cleveland.  The Indians will counter with 2017 American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber.