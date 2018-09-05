Duffy fails to make it out of the first inning. Season likely done

Danny Duffy didn’t make it out of the first inning in the Royals’ 9-3 loss to the Indians in Cleveland. He allowed three runs on four hits and a walk in the first inning before departing with a likely season-ending left shoulder impingement. Alex Gordon homered for Kansas City, which had its six-game winning streak halted. Hunter Dozier had two doubles and a RBI in the defeat. Jerry Vasto threw nine strikes in 10 pitches in a spotless inning in his Royals’ debut.

>>Duffy’s Season Likely Over With Another Setback

Danny Duffy was removed after seven batters with a recurrence of his left shoulder impingement. He acknowledged after the game he has thrown his last pitch of the year. Right fielder Brett Phillips exited in the third with a right shoulder bruise after crashing into the wall in the previous inning trying to catch Jose Ramirez’ double. Phillips was wearing a right arm and shoulder sling after the loss.

>>Royals Will Go With Keller Today

Rookie Brad Keller will start this afternoon as the Royals close out this three-game series in Cleveland. The Indians will counter with 2017 American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber.