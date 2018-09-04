Shaky pitching dooms Cardinals in D.C. as Wild Card race tightens

Bryce Harper hit a game-tying, two-run homer in the ninth and a sac-fly in the 10th as the Nationals rallied to beat the Cardinals 4-3 in D.C. Paul DeJong singled in two runs in the first inning and Yairo Munoz [[ JIE-roe ]] hit a solo homer in the sixth for St. Louis, which dropped its third in-a-row. Chasen Shreve suffered the loss.

>>Cardinals Face Nationals Tonight

The Cardinals face the Nationals tonight in the second of their three-game series in DC. Miles Mikolas opposes Washington’s Erick Fedde. The Cards are 76-and-62 after losing three straight. They lead the Dodgers by one game for the second wild card spot in the National League and trail the Brewers by 1.5.

>>Brewers Edge Cubs In Ninth

(Milwaukee, WI) — Christian Yelich drove in the winning run with a fielder’s choice in the ninth inning as the Brewers edged the Cubs 4-3 in Milwaukee. Mike Moustakas’ bases-loaded walk plated the tying run in the eighth after the Cubs took the lead on Anthony Rizzo’s two-run homer in the top half. Steve Cishek took the loss. The Cubs lead the Brewers by four games in the NL Central.