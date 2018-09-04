Royals are Baseball’s hottest team after winning sixth straight

Ryan O’Hearn went 3-for-4 with a double and two home runs to power the Royals to a 5-1 win over the Indians in Cleveland. Jorge Bonifacio and Hunter Dozier also went deep for Kansas City, which stretched its winning streak to a season-high six games. Jakob Junis got the win, allowing two singles over seven scoreless innings. KC has won eight of its last nine.

>>Royals Going With Duffy Tonight

Danny Duffy will be on the mound tonight for the Royals in Cleveland. Kansas City is attempting to win its seventh straight. The Indians will counter with Mike Clevinger. The Royals are 3-and-4 at Progressive Field this season.

>>Royals Will Add Four Pitchers

Left-hander Jerry Vasto and three other pitchers will be added to the expanded Royals’ roster today. Vasto was acquired from the Rockies on Friday in a trade for catcher Drew Butera. Eric Skoglund, who has not pitched for KC since May 25th because of an elbow injury, and Glenn Sparkman will also join the team. Ian Kennedy, like Skoglund, will also be reinstated from the disabled list. He threw four innings last night on a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks.