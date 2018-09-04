Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-4-2018

Missourinet

Top Stories:  Fire investigators are examining an early morning fire that destroyed a house in eastern Missouri’s Wentzville.  An assistant fire chief says utilities are a possible cause of the blaze that destroyed one home and threatened another.  And the Kansas City Council is pushing for changes that would allow more people to get a liquor permit card in addition to the 10,000 already issued per year.  KCTV reports a majority of the council is proposing changes, including doing away with criminal background screenings.