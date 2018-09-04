Bill Pollock Show–#STLCards closer situation is fine. Hear from #Mizzou QB Lock, #Chiefs HC Reid (PODCAST)

Big news!!! A grand prize has been secured for the Bill Pollock Show NFL Pick ‘Em contest. If you love football and love to grill, this is a must join contest for you!

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Yes, Bud Norris blew a game, but the closer situation in St. Louis is going to be fine for the month of September.

Drew Lock discusses the efficiency of the offense and moving up the record book at Mizzou.

Andy Reid defends going with two QBs.