Jorge Lopez allowed one run over seven innings as the Royals won 9-1 to complete a sweep of the Orioles in Kansas City.

Lopez struck out a career high eight and walked none as the Royals won their fifth straight.

Meibrys Viloria doubled in two runs in his big league debut.

Alex Gordon and Alcides Escobar each contributed three hits and drove in a run.

Jonathan Villar homered in the first for Baltimore’s run. David Hess took the loss.

The Orioles dropped to a major league-worst 40-and-97.