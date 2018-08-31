No. 25 Oklahoma State too much for Missouri State

Oklahoma State built an early 31-point lead before Missouri State showed any life on offense. The Cowboys went on for an easy 58-17 season-opening victory over the Bears Thursday evening at Boone Pickens Stadium.

OSU (1-0), had eight different scoring drives covering 67 yards or more in the contest and led 31-0 late in the first half before the Bears scored 17 of the next 24 points to cut their deficit to 21 points. Bears quarterback Peyton Huslig totaled 109 yards on the ground and threw for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but the No. 25 Cowboys pulled away by scoring the final 20 points of the game.

The Bears return to Robert W. Plaster Stadium Thursday (Sept. 6) to open the home portion of the 2018 slate against Lincoln University. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.