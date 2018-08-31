Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-31-2018

Top Stories: A Mexican national was sentenced in federal court yesterday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Joplin area. 33-year-old Sergio Diaz-Ortiz was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. And a state representative says inmates at a Cameron prison are being mistreated. Democrat Brandon Ellington of Kansas City says the Missouri Department of Corrections isn’t allowing him to meet with inmates and claims normal activities haven’t been reinstated after a protest.

