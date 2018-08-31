Greene County commissioner again calls for investigation by state auditor

County Commissioner Lincoln Hough in southwest Missouri’s Greene County is again calling for an investigation by the state auditor to look into whistleblower complaints that the commission misused taxpayer dollars to support a sales tax ballot measure last year.

Hough posted on Facebook that he hopes presiding commissioner candidates, Bob Dixon and Sara Lampe, will open an unrestricted audit.

Hough was outvoted in allowing a public audit by commissioners Bob Cirtin and Harold Bensch.

However, the Missouri Ethics Commission found Greene County did not misuse taxpayer money but was required to pay a $100 fee for improperly disclosing information.

Hough is also running for State Senate as a Republican.

Misssourinet media partner KOLR TV contributed this story