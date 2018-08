Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

You’ll hear from Harrison Bader of the St. Louis Cardinals on today’s podcast. He does not play like a rookie and he does not sound like a rookie either.

Mizzou football opens the season tomorrow. I’m already giving them wins against UT-Martin and Wyoming. Their first big test is against Purdue and they have a freshman who tore it up against Northwestern last night.