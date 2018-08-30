VIDEO: Gordon moves up Royals all-time home run list

The Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 9-2, sweeping the two-game series and collecting their fourth win in five games. Alex Gordon hits his 170th career HR, passing Hal McRae for fourth-most in Royals history. Amos Otis is third with 193 HR.

Video MLB.com

Adalberto Mondesi drove in four runs with a homer and a triple as the Royals crushed the Tigers 9-2 at Kauffman Stadium. Danny Duffy picked up just his second victory in 11 home starts, limiting Detroit to one run over six innings.

>>Royals Ship Duda To Braves

The Royals sent first baseman Lucas Duda to the Braves for cash considerations. The Braves will assume 300-thousand dollars of Duda’s salary. Kansas City signed Duda to a one-year contract for 3.5-million in spring training. He hit .242 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI in 86 games with the Royals.

>>Royals, Orioles Series Could Determine Who Gets First Pick

The Royals and Orioles own the two worst records in the majors. They will open a three-game series tomorrow night at Kauffman Stadium that could go a long way to resolving who will get the first overall pick in the June 2019 draft. Rookie Brad Keller will start the opener for KC, which is off tonight. Baltimore will counter with Andrew Cashner.

>>Kennedy Loses In Minor League Rehab Start

Ian Kennedy allowed three runs in less than four innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Omaha in a 3-2 home loss to Colorado Springs. He threw 39 strikes in 60 pitches. He went on the disabled list July 10th with a left oblique strain. He’s expected to rejoin the Royals’ rotation next week.

>>Royals Release 2019 Spring Training Schedule

The Royals will open a 33-game spring training schedule on February 23rd against the Rangers in Surprise, Arizona. They will conclude with a March 25th game at Omaha, their Triple-A farm club. The Royals will open the regular season on March 28th against the Chicago White Sox in Kansas City.