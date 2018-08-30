Steel mill planned for rural Missouri town to begin taking applications Friday

(News director Jeff Spalding at Missourinet Sedalia affiliate KDRO contributed information to this story)

Applicants who hope to work at a large steel mill being built in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia can start applying online early Friday morning.

North Carolina-based Nucor plans to begin construction of the rebar micro mill in Sedalia in September.

Company executives traveled to Sedalia to make the announcement in November.

Nucor says the 250 new jobs will pay an average salary of $65,000.

Missourinet Sedalia affiliate KDRO (AM 1490) reports job applicants can begin applying for the jobs on Friday at 6 a.m.

Applicants will need to go to www.jobs.mo.gov/nucor to apply. Company executives are encouraging applicants to file early.

KDRO reports the hiring process is expected to be completed by November, and that the plant should be fully operational by the end of 2019.

Dirt work is already underway at the facility.

When the company made the plant announcement in November with former Governor Eric Greitens, executives noted that rebar supply to the Kansas City and upper Midwestern markets currently travels long distances, giving the planned mill in Sedalia a logistical advantage.

“This rebar micro mill project is consistent with our long-term strategy for profitable growth and builds on our position as a low-cost producer,” Nucor CEO John Ferriola announced in a November statement. “Strategically positioning this micro mill in the Kansas City area will give us a sustained cost advantage over other domestic steel producers supplying rebar from outside the region.”

The Charlotte-based company also noted that the Sedalia location would allow them to take advantage of the abundant scrap supply in the immediate area.

Nucor’s website notes the company is also North America’s largest recycler.

Former Governor Greitens and Ferriola made the November announcement at the State Fairgrounds.

Ferriola told the audience that day that Sedalia is a family town.

“Small shops, shopkeepers, family-owned businesses. And I was really happy to see that kind of a town. To me it exemplifies what Nucor is all about,” Ferriola said in November.

The steel mill is also expected to create 450 temporary construction jobs in Sedalia.

