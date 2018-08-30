Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-30-2018

Top Stories: The park’s board in St. Louis is considering whether to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus which was splashed with red paint by vandals last year. KMOV reports supporters of ‘Indigenous People’s Day’ believe Columbus should not be celebrated for discovering America. And Americans for Prosperity in Missouri has launched a $2.1 million ad campaign against Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill. The television and digital ad campaign from the Koch Network funded group criticizes the McCaskill for her support of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

