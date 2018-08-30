Heavy traffic expected during the Labor Day weekend in mid-Missouri’s Columbia (AUDIO)

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is warning residents to expect heavy traffic volumes this weekend in Columbia.

MoDOT area engineer Mike Schupp notes it’s a holiday weekend, and the Mizzou football season opener is Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field.

“With this weekend being Labor Day weekend and people traveling and students back in session, a lot of parents are coming in to visit their kids for the first home game at Mizzou, so we’re expecting a lot of extra traffic,” Schupp says.

The Tigers begin their 128th season of football Saturday at 3 against Tennessee Martin.

University of Missouri Athletics spokesman Chad Moller tells Missourinet that Mizzou is expecting about 45,000 fans for Saturday’s opener, and are hoping for more.

Schupp says crews have been busy all week in Columbia, making sure that state routes are clean, clear and safe.

“We always try to make sure the roads are swept before the first home game, make sure there’s no debris on the roadway cause we know we’re going to have a lot of pedestrian traffic, taking care of any issues out there for those people that are walking to and from the games,” says Schupp.

He says Columbia crossings have been striped.

Schupp tells Missourinet MoDOT crews will be operating several traffic signals by hand Saturday, to help traffic flow better.

MoDOT plans to suspend its maintenance and construction work across Missouri at noon Friday, in advance of the holiday weekend.

Schupp also says MoDOT will have staff available to handle emergency maintenance situations this weekend.

The agency encourages you to check road conditions at modot.org or by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT.

