Governor Parson calls lawmakers into special session

Missouri Republican Governor Mike Parson has called a special session of the state legislature to focus on proposals for STEM education and treatment courts.

The special session will take place at the capitol in Jefferson City and will largely coincide with the annual veto session in which lawmakers can override the governor’s rejection of bills they passed.

The veto session is scheduled for September 12-14 while the veto has been scheduled on the calendar for an entire work week, Monday through Friday. September 10-14.

Governor Parson vetoed a measure that would’ve established treatment court divisions to handle several categories involving substance, alcohol and mental disorders. The treatment court, which is currently called a drug court, would be expanded to include DWI as well as adult, family, juvenile and veterans treatment.

In a statement announcing the special session, Governor Parson said he vetoed the legislation due problematic language added. The bill that included the treatment court proposal had 17 additional components dealing with far-ranging legal issues such as abandoned property, claims against health care providers and a salary cap for Kansas City Police Officers.

The STEM education bill passed the House but failed to move out of committee in the Senate. It would create a program to increase STEM career awareness among students in grades six through eight. STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and STEM education generally means integrating the four disciplines into a single curriculum.

The STEM education measure also included other components. In its case, there were three other proposals dealing with computer science.

In his Thursday evening statement introducing the special session, Governor Parson indicated he wanted lawmakers to work with a “more narrowly defined focus” to better serve the “people of Missouri.”

Former Republican Governor Eric Gretiens called two special sessions in 2017. The first one attempted to attract two factories to open in the poverty-stricken southeast portion of the state by allowing them to negotiate for lower electric rates.

The second one tightened restrictions on abortion providers after federal courts tossed two Missouri laws in 2016 requiring abortion clinics to meet standards for surgical centers and for their doctors to have hospital privileges.