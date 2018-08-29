VIDEO: Junis goes the distance as Royals win again

Missourinet

Jakob Junis pitched his first career complete-game as the Royals topped the Tigers 6-2 in Kansas City.  Junis allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked none.  Adalberto  Mondesi homered and Hunter Dozier had a two-run double for Kansas City, which is 3-and-1 on this homestand.

>>Duffy Will Start Tonight Against Tigers

(Kansas City, MO)  —  Danny Duffy will start tonight for the Royals as they conclude this two-game series with the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium.  Duffy is 1-and-6 with a 6.83 ERA in 10 home starts this season.  Michael Fulmer will start for Detroit.